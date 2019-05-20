Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday in Auchi said that his administration had done well to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the last two and half years.

Obaseki made this known to newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting with the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo North Senatorial District.

He said that the people of the state were happy with what he had done by providing basic infrastructure, saying that the people would decide his second tenure.

The governor, however, debunked any rumour of his administration having issues with some leaders of the state chapter of the APC.

According to him, I have gone round the state, Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North, to speak with the leaders of the party and the feedback I am getting shows that there are no issues in the party.

“There are some few people who are trying to jostle for positions they hope are available in Abuja and try to call it favour.

“As far as am concerned, we have one and a solid united party. We have all agreed that as a government, we have done well and the people are happy with us.

“Our party is a progressive party. The party that believes in putting the people first but some individuals want us to put them first, which is against our party philosophy,” Obaseki said.

The governor and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu were at the palace of the Otaru of Auchi, Aliru Momoh, to break the Ramadan fast.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

