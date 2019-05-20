Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola (a.k.a Naira Marley), on Monday appeared before a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos over allegations bordering on credit card fraud and cyber crime by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Naira Marley was seen at about 9:46am when he arrived the court premises, looking sober in his white T-shirt and black trousers.
The event became emotional when his mother burst into tears on sighting him while family members who accompanied her tried to pacify her.
Justice I.N. Oweibo stood down the case some minutes after the musician entered the dock, to wait for his counsel.
However, One of the defence counsels for Naira Marley, Taiwo Oreagba is currently on ground.
Details later…
