The Lagos State Government on Monday assured residents of the state that it had put in place necessary measures to address challenges posed by heavy rainfall, as the state gradually approach the rainy season.

In a joint statement released in Alausa on Monday, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Fola Adeyemi and his counterpart in the Ministry of the Environment, Mr Abiodun Bamgboye, urged Lagosians to remain calm as the unpredictable pattern of rainfall currently being experienced was a natural outcome of climate change.

The government stated that it was not unusual to occasionally experience flash-floods, especially in a coastal State like Lagos, as well as during rain of high intensity, as it occurred on Monday, but assured Lagosians that in a matter of time, they would all disappear and be contained by the drainages.

According to the statement: “Sometimes when it rains, we are likely to have flash-floods on our roads as it sometimes happens in other parts of the world, but the relief here is that the flash-floods will disappear in a couple of hours”.

The statement also assured Lagosians that relevant government agencies, like Drainage Services Department, LASEMA, LASPARK, had been put on red alert to adequately respond to any unforeseen occurrences, during rains of high intensity as well as cart away fallen trees, electricity poles and confront any other emergencies, during the rains.

“Similarly, Lagos State Public Works Corporation is already on ground to clean the drainage channels, drainage set-backs and other road debris,” it said.

The Government appealed to Lagosians to desist from the act of indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drains as well as erecting structures on drainages and their alignments as these acts are capable of precipitating flooding.

“The general public is urged to promptly report cases of indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainage channels and unauthorised places as well as other incidents of drainage blockage to the relevant government agencies” the statement added.

The government also advised Lagosians and motorists to be safety conscious during this period, urging them to take some safety measures like remaining indoors during the rains except when it is absolutely necessary, and avoid over-speeding, when driving.

It also advised drivers to ensure their vehicles were in good condition and avoid driving through flooded areas that their depths might be difficult to ascertain.

While advising Lagosians resident along flood plains and low-lands to be alert and safety conscious, the State Government assured that it will continue to intensify efforts at containing the flood, stressing that it had and will continue to painstakingly maintain all primary and secondary channels during and after the rainy season.

