By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Senior pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman has narrated how he walked round Auchi, Edo State fasting, praying and blasting in tongues.

He said the foundation for the success of his ministry had been laid many years ago through incessant fasting and praying.

According to him, “When people come to stay in my house, my mother will tell them “buy your provisions. He doesn’t eat.”

“If you come to my house, my pots will be clean! Plantain will go rotten; they will carry it. Everything will go rotten; they will carry it. …Just praying in tongues without ceasing,” he added during a sermon.

Suleman said he wished he could be less busy again, as he missed those days, saying that “for some of you, all the time you have in your hands now, God is preparing you; just to groom (you).”

“I walked round Auchi for 40 days fasting. I went everywhere. From Warrake down to Prison Road, everyday on foot for 40 days, saying ‘I take this land. I take this land.’ Blasting in tongues. Forty days…

“You see what is happening today, and you see some young men coming to town, they want to play games to gather crowd. I am looking at them. There are the gatekeepers of the city,” he said.

