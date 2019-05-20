A 78-year-old man from Gwanda, Zimbabwe left his 79-year-old wife to die after he struck her with an axe and pummeled her with the handle for refusing to return to the matrimonial home after separation.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Stanford Mguni confirmed the incident.

He told the Chronicle that “I can confirm that we are investigating an attempted murder case which occurred in Zhokwe Village under Guyu area. Bishop Sibanda went to look for his wife Agnes Sibanda at her parents’ homestead where she was now staying following their separation.

“Sibanda requested his wife to return with him to their matrimonial home as they were still married but she refused. Sibanda became agitated and armed himself with an axe which was nearby and struck his wife once on the head and hit her with the axe handle several times on her back. Mrs Sibanda screamed for help and neighbours came to her aid and they restrained Sibanda.”

Mrs Sibanda is currently admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

