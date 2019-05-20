The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal office has raided and arrested another 10 suspected internet scammers at Favour Estate Land Estate, Life Camp, Abuja.

They were arrested following a tip-off by an anonymous source.

The suspects are: Okorokpa Clifford, Ejechi Rukeme Clarence, Omoagbere Nelson, Olamide Agbi, Prosper Williams, Zhenom Moses, Nasiru Saudi Ali, Shakajede Okiemute, Okoro Andrew and Amorighoye Laju Precious. .

Some of the items recovered from the suspects were exotic cars, laptops and smart phones.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

