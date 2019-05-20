The Computer Village Hub (Cvhub), Ikeja, has offered free empowerment programmes to over 200 individuals as well as virtual assistance to businesses.

Mr Moss Uromtah, Co-Founder, Cvhub, made this known in Lagos on Monday.

The Cvhub is an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre located in the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Cvhub is into software development, programming and training.

Uromtah said that the empowerment was in line with the target of Codefest to train one million individuals.

He said that the trainings would be on digital marketing, apps for trading, Point of Sales, digital literacy and so on.

According to him, there are various digital trainings for businesses, especially on stock management and inventory using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Cvhub boss noted that all the trainings were to help individuals and businesses meet up with emerging technologies and challenges faced in businesses.

“Cvhub is a virtual assistance for business owners, offers solutions and trainings as well as a training guide.

“It is an incubation centre where whatever challenges businesses have will be solved using Artificial Intelligence.

“It is a primary research and development centre for average business owners in the Computer Village and beyond.

“Any interested individual can indicate his or her interest in the hub,” Uromtah said.

He noted that many businesses were faced with challenges of stock management, inventory, because of their inability to adequately embrace emerging technologies.

He said that with the trainings offered, most of the challenges would be addressed and businesses would go on smoothly, devoid of human error.

“There is need for individuals and businesses to embrace constant digital trainings to be abreast of Information and Communications Technology,” Uromtah said.

