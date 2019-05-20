A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday ordered the remand in prison custody of hip hop artist, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo on Monday ordered his remand after his arraignment before the court on 11 counts of alleged credit fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed the charge against him on Tuesday, May 14.

When the counts were read to him, Naira Marley pleaded not guilty.

The court fixed May 30 for arguments on his application for bail.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Yard Isril (still at large), on or about the 26th day of November 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use access card 5264711020433662 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.”

If convicted on the charge, the musician shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than seven years or a fine of not more than N5,000,000.00 and forfeiture of the advantage or value derived from his act, Channels TV reports.

