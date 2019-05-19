Why I Combine Farming with Law – Titilola Aishat Damilola, Tadfarms MD

Titilola Aishat Damilola, a lawyer with the Oyo State Ministry of Justice , is the owner of TAD Meadows (aka Tadfarms), Ibadan. A native of Igboho, in Oyo state, she was born in Okeho, Oyo state on 28 July 1991. She attended Juniors International School, Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, had her secondary education at Regina Mundi Girls secondary school, Iwo, Osun state and proceeded to England for her LLB at (University of Bedfordshire, Luton.)

She returned to Nigeria in 2013 and went to Nigerian Law School, Abuja and had her LLB and BL. Her passion for children and community development led her to establish an NGO, African Child Liberation Mission, ACLIM. Through the organization, she and her team embarked on various projects and campaigns in Abuja to empower children. They advocated against child abuse while they brought succor to the less privileged and the Internally Dispaced Persons (IDP) children.

She returned to Ibadan, Oyo State immediately after her service year in 2015 and began the process to try her hand in farming and then established Tadfarm. It was a new terrain with a lot of challenges, but she was determined to make a success out of it and put all her heart into it.

She runs an eco friendly farm which is primarily into animal husbandry. She told TheNEWS’ Ademola Adegbamigbe: “We breed and rear all sort of domesticated animals like rams, goats, pigs, rabbits, birds etc. We are also into value addition, we process most if our animals to meet the direct needs of our customers.”

Did you face discouragements from professional colleagues, family members and others?

No i didn’t. Everyone encouraged me. Though they were a bit skeptical at first. They thought I was an “ajebutter” (spoilt child) so I would not have been able to survive the first few months (laughs) but to their surprise we are going to our third year now. My parents however, have been very encouraging and supportive.

Tell us about your chidhood



My childhood was as normal as it could get. I am the first of three children. My parents are middle class Nigerians who have worked very hard to make sure we get the best of education and make something out of our lives. My parents have been very supportive, I have always had a good family support system since I was a child. It was so easy sharing my dreams and aspirations with them. Without my parents I can’t imagine how far I would have come. They have imbibed so much positibity into my siblings and I. I think I started learning how to take responsibility for my self and my actions at an early age. I travelled to England for my University education at age 17 so it meant me taking responsibilities for my actions.

http://thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2019/05/why-i-dumped-law-for-farming-aisha-ojuolape-tadfarms-md/

