Undefeated Deontay Wilder brutally knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round of their grudge match Saturday night to retain his World Boxing Council heavyweight world title.
Watch videos here:
Deontay Wilder sending a note to Anthony Joshua. We can't wait to experience greatness. pic.twitter.com/PLj3wYI0cT
— BVITY (@BVITYMediaGroup) May 19, 2019
Deontay Wilder’s KO is best appreciated in slow motion.
I support Anthony Joshua to fight this guy. pic.twitter.com/xpoSZY2r0i
— #LFC (@Bajgop07) May 19, 2019
Join the conversation