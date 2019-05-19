The Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Oyo State has congratulated Mr Gboyega Makinde on his appointment as the General Manager of the State Sports Council.

The association in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Niyi Alebiosu and Secretary, Mr Adewale Tijani, urged Makinde to use his administrative ingenuity to impact positively on the lives of sportsmen and women as well as staff of the council.

Makinde had been the acting General Manager of the council since 2018, until the confirmation of his appointment on May 15 by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

The association said that Makinde had in acting capacity demonstrated tenacity for hard work, efficiency and professionalism, adding that the appointment was well-deserved.

The association pledged to sustain the existing cordial relationship between the council and sports writers in the state.

