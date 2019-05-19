Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

A 52-year old Tayo Ogunmola has been arrested by the Ogun state police command over an attempt to swindle the state’s Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama.

In a statement, the command’s public relations officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi explained that the arrest of the suspect followed a phone call he made to the Makama pretending to be an old herbalist who mistakenly sent a recharge card pin to the telephone number of the CP pleading for the pin to be sent back to him.

Makama who is familiar with the antics of the fraudsters decided to play along with him while he sent men of the Intelligence Response Team to technically track and apprehend the suspect.

At a stage, the suspect who was not aware that he is being trailed was presented himself as a commissioner of police, a deputy Inspector general of Police, ready to assist Makama only if he can part with a certain amount of money not knowing that the person he’s been discussing with is a serving commissioner of police.

Luck ran against him when he was traced to his hideout at Araromi phase 11 in Ilogbo area of Ota where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he confessed being a fraudster who had defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public of money running into millions of Naira out of which he built the house he is living in.

Makama has ordered the monitoring team to properly investigate the suspect with the view of arresting his other accomplices and arraign them before a court of competent jurisdiction.

