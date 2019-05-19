Three persons travelling to Ikare Akoko in a Toyota Corolla car and one Mitsubushi Pick up Van, for a wedding, have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen along Auga-Ikare road in Ondo state.

The victims who are all male, were picked up on the same spot where Olori Agunloye, the wife of the Alauga of Auga and her driver were kidnapped last year between Auga and Ise Akoko.

A woman who is a wife to one of the victims was left with her two children to report the case for possible negotiation on ransom.

Kidnapping for ransom has been increasing in many parts of the country.

Speaking on the incident, the Police in Ikare, said they have swung into action in conjunction with vigilante group, by combing the forest to rescue the victims and arrest the criminals.

