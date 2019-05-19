Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the people of South-East region have lost their chance of securing the 2023 presidential slot after they voted massively against the APC and President Buhari during the February 23rd Presidential election.

The Minister who is from Rivers state told The Sun that with the way the region voted, it cannot come to the table now to demand that the APC gives them the chance to field a presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

“I don’t know what they will do now for voting against the APC. For refusing to support the APC, they cannot come to the table to demand the presidency slot. For people like us in the APC, if the Igbo had come and voted Buhari, they would boldly tell Mr President and the National Chairman of the party that presidency should go the Southeast since the South-south; South-west and North-west have produced president. What argument would the Southeast come up with now to convince anybody that they deserve the slot for 2023 president?”

Ahead of the 2019 elections, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, had said that the fastest way for the Igbos to acqualize their dream of occupying the seat of power, is for the region to support the Buhari re-election bid in 2019 and then by 2023, the Igbo presidency can now become a reality.

