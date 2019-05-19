The happy couple tied the knot at St George’s Chapel on May 19. Credit: PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a series of previously unseen photos of their marriage to mark their first wedding anniversary.
The photo montage was posted on Prince Harry and Meghan’s Instagram page and shows behind the scenes images from their wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
The couple – who welcomed baby Archie earlier this month – have had a momentous 12 months since they wed at St George’s Chapel in a glittering ceremony attended by royalty, celebrities and the public.
Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy a carriage procession through the streets of Windsor after the wedding. Credit: PA
Harry and Meghan attend their first Trooping the Colour parade as a married couple. Credit: PA
Meghan accompanied the Queen on her first solo trip to Cheshire. Credit: PA
Prince Harry and Meghan’s mum, Doria, supported the duchess as she launched her cookbook. Credit: PA
Harry and Meghan on Bondi Beach during their first overseas tour. Credit: PA
The royal duo visited causes close to the heart in Morocco. Credit: PA
Meghan and Harry paid their respects to the New Zealand terror victims. Credit: PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their newborn son at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA
