The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a series of previously unseen photos of their marriage to mark their first wedding anniversary.

The photo montage was posted on Prince Harry and Meghan’s Instagram page and shows behind the scenes images from their wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The couple – who welcomed baby Archie earlier this month – have had a momentous 12 months since they wed at St George’s Chapel in a glittering ceremony attended by royalty, celebrities and the public.

