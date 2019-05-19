By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday blasted former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido for criticising former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his comment that Boko Haram and herdsmen were fighting to islamise Nigeria, saying that only those who supported such idea would criticise the ex-president.

Fani-Kayode said heard one or two people Lamido were not too happy with what Obasanjo said and had called him out for saying it.

“That is sad and unfortunate because Obasanjo has done more for the core north, Lamido’s Fulani tribe and Nigerian unity than any other former President or Head of State in our history. He also fought in a civil war to keep the country together.

“Why should Sule be upset about Obasanjo exposing Boko Haram? His comments were directed at Boko Haram and their agenda. Is Sule a closet member of Boko Haram now? If he wants to continue to defend Boko Haram he should continue.

“For anybody from the core north to call Obasanjo names for speaking the truth and baring his mind over what is unfolding in Nigeria today tells you how blinded by power, insensitive and callous some of these people are. It is only those that subscribe to the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda that will criticise or oppose Obasanjo’s observation and describe him as “a bigot” for making them,” he said.

Fani-Kayode in a statement on his Facebook wall said what Obasanjo said was timely and necessary and tht millions were commending him for it., saying that he spoke the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

He stated that Obasanjo remained the only politically active southern and Middle Belt leader who understood what was really going on, the grave danger that “we are in and what lies ahead. He is deeply courageous and his latest contribution that there is an agenda to Fulanise West Africa and Islamise Africa says it all.”

“Obasanjo needs say no more. History and posterity will be kind to him for speaking the bitter truth and saying what almost every other southern and Middle Belt politician and leader knows to be true but is too timid and too scared to say publicly. With his latest contribution he has vindicated yours truly and many others. I saw this coming in late 2013 and I told the world. Nnamdi Kanu saw it coming in 2014 and he told the world. Asari Dokubo saw it in 2015 and he told the world.

“Afenifere, OPC, YOLICOM, PANDEM, MEND, the Middle Belt Forum, the Niger Delta Avengers, IPOB, MASSOB and Ohaeneze saw it in 2017 and they told the world. The Christian Elders Forum, CAN and the Church saw it in 2018 and they told the world.

“Sadly the world refused to listen, left us on our own and, instead of rising to the occasion and confronting the evil, Nigerians went on bended knee to the powers that be and acted as if they were not saddled with a major problem that was bound to eventually consume them all. Now they know better even though most of them are still in denial,” he added.

Fani-Kayode said :now they must live with the consequences of their indifference, ignorance, cowardice and stoicism. What a pity. It is a tragedy of monumental proportions that a nation that is so blessed with extraordinary human and mineral resources should end up going this way.”

