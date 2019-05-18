The Federal Government says it has ‘credible evidence” to back up its outcry that the opposition is planning to “sabotage the Presidenr Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration, generally overheat the polity and make the country ungovernable”.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on Saturday at the 2019 edition of his Annual Ramadan Lecture held at his home town Oro, Kwara.

The 12th edition annual Ramadan lecture was attended by Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, political stalwarts, traditional rulers, clergy men, Muslim and Christian faithfuls.

“As you are aware, a few days ago we raised the alarm that either by themselves or via their proxies, the PDP and it’s presidential candidate are doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari Administration.

“Our interventions are based on credible evidence, and no government with the kind of evidence that we have, of plans to subvert the power of the state, attack the nation’s economic live wire and generally unleash mayhem on the polity, will keep quiet.

“The security agencies are all alert to their responsibilities and will not sit by and allow anyone to reverse the gains of our democracy under any guise,” he said.

The minister noted that similar alarms had been raised by the police, the military and the DSS.

He said the government would neither be distracted nor dissuaded by pseudo and partisan analysts that had teamed up with the opposition to “either exhibit their ignorance or to engage in red herring and name calling”.

The minister called on Nigerians to use the occasion of the Ramadan to pray for the peace unity and stability in the country.

“I make this request against the background of those who are daily plotting to exploit our national fault lines of religion and ethnicity.

“Those who masquerade as democrats but can’t take electoral defeat, those who will not hesitate to collude with anti-democratic forces and deadenders to fan the embers of violence in the country

“Those who have elevated their personal ambition over and above our survival as a nation,” he said.

The minister thanked all Nigerians for their support and prayers for the Administration, and urged them not to relent, especially in the run up to the May 29 inauguration of the President.

He specially thanked Bagudu, Shittu and members of their entourage as well as other dignitaries for taking time out of their busy schedule to attend the lecture.

The Ramadan lecture was delivered by the Chief Imam of Olorunsogo Central Mosque, Ilorin, Imam Soliu Orire.

There were also recitations of Qoran verses by Imams while special prayers were offered for the minister, his family, Oro town, Kwara state the nation and the leaders in general.

