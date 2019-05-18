Actress Uche Ogbodo sparked controversy on Friday when she goes completely naked to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Many Nigerians who woke up to surf the Instagram were bombarded with obnoxious and offensive nude pictures of Ogbodo in the name of celebrating birthday.

She shamefully exposed her sagging boobs and repelling body, wanting to be admired by Nigerians.

Certainly, there was a backlash as many took a swipe at her ‘devilish’ behaviour.

An Instagram user by the name jannyandy told Ogbodo, “Better snap your nakedness madam, you think you can get some one like Regina sugar daddy with this look right.”

Another user by the name officialbilly_fundz said: “going naked won’t make you richer than Alakija…this is totally stupidity from the highest order…. And this is not Happy Birthday this is Happy Naked Day..Omojatijati.”

According to a user, Ugwu Martha23, “This is old school madam. Sorry cake.”

As for an Instagram user, Uche Dorcas, “You and the people that are clapping for you and liking this rubbish are mad.”

An Instagram user by the name daddiezboo4 said “So you can’t celebrate your birthday without going nude? Congratulations for attracting negative attention.”

Also a user by the name, realbetapikin, stated: “You are celebrating your birthday with nude appearance, going totally nude here is what you are using to thank God for adding another year to you May God have mercy on you.”

