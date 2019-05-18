Media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page to share a post with caption;

When he is trying to break up with you but he don’t know he stuck Wit you forever “we die here”.

A follower replied her with his relationship advice, He commented;

Please don’t do the we die here again oooo, you see how maje wasted 13yrs of your

time.. because the scorpio in you won’t accept defeat even from a chronic cheat like

maje. Let him go if he wants to break up ooo abeg u

Toke responded with this comment;

He didn’t waist 13 years of my life, he missed out on the rest of my life “drops mic”

