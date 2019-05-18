Raheem Sterling scored a first FA Cup final hat-trick since 1953 as Manchester City rounded off an outstanding season by crushing Watford 6-0 at Wembley to clinch a historic domestic treble.

Watford were swept away as Pep Guardiola’s side produced a ruthless performance to dismantle their opponents in a one-sided final.

Long-serving Spanish midfielder David Silva opened the scoring with a clinical finish after a header by Sterling before the latter doubled the lead.

A sublime pass by Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva allowed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, starting his first game since 6 April in place of Sergio Aguero, to tee up Sterling to tap home.

Substitute Kevin de Bruyne added the third after a beautifully worked move before setting up Jesus to make it 4-0.

Sterling fired into the top corner following Bernardo Silva’s pass before completing his hat-trick in the closing stages from close range.

Watford had started brightly but Ederson’s fine save to keep out Roberto Pereyra when the game was goalless proved critical.

The Hornets wanted for a penalty when Abdoulaye Doucoure’s shot hit Vincent Kompany but referee Kevin Friend waved their appeals away after a video assistant referee review.

City’s class shone through as Pep Guardiola’s side became the first men’s team to win English domestic treble of league, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the same season.

It was City’s sixth FA Cup triumph and their first under Guardiola, who has now won six trophies since taking over at Etihad Stadium in 2016.

City’s win means Wolverhampton Wanderers, who finished seventh in the Premier League table, will play in the two-legged second qualifying round of the Europa League on 25 July and 1 August, BBC reports.

