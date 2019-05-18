Chief Owolabi Salis, the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, and his counterpart under Labour Party, Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi, have called on the Attorney General to investigate Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s voter’s card used in the 2019 general elections.

The duo made the demand in a statement signed by them on Saturday in Lagos.

According to them, Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was wrongly declared as the winner in the 2019 elections.

They said that was because the governor-elect’s Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) might have been cloned.

They then asked the security agencies to take action in stopping the swearing-in of the wrongly declared Lagos governor-elect if there was an indication of use of fraudulent voter’s card.

“We will be alerting the tribunal of this development, we and our parties have taken Sanwo-Olu and APC to the election tribunal.

“Surprisingly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu nominated APC, an organisation, as his Deputy Governor in his INEC form rather than nominating Babafemi Hazmat, an individual.

“This lends credence to his mental state. This was later corrected to Obafemi Hamzat. We don’t know at what point this was corrected. Sanwo-Olu voter’s card number is BBBBBBBBBB295797059 said to be registered in Lagos.

“This voter’s card is showing invalid command on INEC voters status verification system which any Nigerian can cross check on https://voters.inecnigeria. org/dashboard/index . We are suspecting illegal invasion of INEC registration system. Sanwo-Olu may not have registered to vote but this was smuggled into the INEC system,” they alleged.

According to them, data could be smuggled in, but specific identification numbers were always very impossible when it comes to Information Technology (IT).

“While the name is being smuggled in, the Voter’ Identification Number (VIN) could not. That is our possible finding requiring the attorney general and other security agencies attention now. We will be urging the tribunal to pay attention to this matter too.

“In this case they are not even duly elected because the results were written and a complete fraud on the conscience of Lagosians. 182. (1) No person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State if (j) he has presented a forged certificate to the independent National Electoral Commission.

“Sanwo-Olu certified that his voter’s card BBBBBBBBBB295797059 is genuinely registered in 2011 which is showing invalid. Other matters for disqualification are mental state and felony conviction within 10 years. Our view is that there is a failure of nomination. If Sanwo-Olu was not validly nominated, the deputy cannot. The next is the speaker to be sworn in but there will be no speaker by May 29, 2019,” they added.

The duo wanted INEC to conduct another election in Lagos State, adding that the current Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, should hand over to the Chief Justice of the State pending a new election by INEC which would disqualify participation of Sanwo-Olu and APC.

