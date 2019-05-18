From Left: Nigerian Internationals, Victor Ikpeba, Jay Jay Okocha, Obafemi Martins, Daniel Amokachi, Finidi George and Emmanuel Amunike at the Testimonial Match for Governor Of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode by the African Legends and Nigeria Legends in Lagos on Saturday.
Former Super Eagles stars clashed on Saturday with African legends in a testimonial match in honour of the outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode at the Agege Stadium.
Group Photograph of African Legends and Nigeria Legends with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode during the Testimonial Match for Governor Of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode by the African Legends and Nigeria
Legends in Lagos on Saturday.
Nigerian Star, Emmanuel Amunike (Middle) Sandwitched by two African Legends during the Testimonial Match for Governor Of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode by the African Legends and Nigeria Legends in Lagos on Saturday.
From Left: Former Nigeria Star, Sodje Ex-Senegalese Star, Al Haj – Diouf and Nigerian, Samson Siasia vying for ball at the Testimonial Match for Governor Of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode by the African Legends and Nigeria Legends in Lagos on Saturday.
From Left: Former Nigeria Star, Sodje and Ex-Senegalese Star, Al Haj-Diouf contesting for ball at the Testimonial Match for Governor Of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode by the African Legends and Nigeria Legends in Lagos on Saturday.
