President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Friday performed Umrah in Makkah where they prayed for Allah’s peace and tranquility to return to Nigeria.
Saturday, May 18, 2019 3:46 pm
Prayer is good but that alone will mot solve the nation’s problem. Come back home and work!