Nonso Amadi comes through with a banging dope vibe entitled “Comfortable” featuring Ghanaian rapper and singer Kwesi Arthur.

The singer in this tune urges his girl not to fall in love or get too comfortable, as he is only there for a night and not for the long haul.

Can you imagine, well at least he mentioned it is just a fling he wants, so girl be careful right?

