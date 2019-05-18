The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has commended the rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Dr Odedina Samson and the Provost of Tai Solarin College of Education and University, Dr Lukman Kiadese for repositioning and developing the institutions.

NANS’ Public Relation Officer, Comrade Azeez Amoo in a statement said that some institutions within Ogun State had suffered obvious set back, with no physical development projects for over seven years under the administration of the present government led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

NANS, therefore, commended the rector of MAPOLY and the entire management for changing the academic environment from its known moral impunity, unstable peace within the campus and its environs.

The body charged the rector, not to relent in his good managerial approach and be rest assured of continuous and unflinching supports of Nigerian students, as much as he remained committed to good styles.

NANS also commended the efforts of the provost of TASCE, for the highly commendable and status elevating physical projects, completed and ongoing in the school, TASCE had no doubt worth a standard of university in terms of buildings the schools owns at present.

