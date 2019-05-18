Lai Mohammed.

A cleric, Alhaji Solihu Orire, on Saturday said the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general elections in Kwara was an indication of a divine call to deliver the state from retrogression.

Orire, who is the Chief Imam of Olorunsogo Central mosque in Ilorin, said this during 2019 Lai Mohammed annual Ramadan lecture in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area.

The cleric said the party’s victory championed by the party leader in the state, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was a prayer answered toward bailing the state from shackles of poverty and underdevelopment.

He said the role played by the Ramadan lecture being sponsored by Mohammed, who also doubled as the Minister of Information and Culture, in this regard could not be overemphasised.

He described the large attendance of dignitaries and Muslim faithful at the programme as a testimony that the divine objective of the lecture series was being achieved.

According to him, during the 2018 edition of the lecture prayers were specifically offered toward the success of “O to ge” (enough is enough) liberation struggle and today we are giving thanks to God for the landmark victory.

“This is an indication that APC and its leader in the state, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who are engrossed in the struggle, are God sent to wrestle the state from its leadership challenges,” said the clergy.

Orire urged the party’s elected candidates in the state to strive toward fulfilling their promises by giving priority attention to developing the state socially and economically.

The cleric also urged Muslim faithful to reflect on the significance of the Ramadan fasting and offer prayers for solutions to the nation’s socio-economic challenges.

Also speaking, Mr Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communication, urged Muslims to always improve their knowledge of Islam for them to become righteous.

“Islam is the only religion that requires its followers to seek adequate knowledge of worship so as to gain the desires of eternal salvation.

“Islam is knowledge based not by wisdom, so Allah enjoins every Muslim to know about A to Z of their God in order to achieve adequate worship of Him,” he said.

Shittu praised the organisers of the lecture for their foresight and urged them to maintain the tempo.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, in his remarks, urged Muslims to always be their brothers keepers by extending their hands of assistance to the less privilege in the society.

He described Ramadan fasting as a sacred period where prayers of devotees are promptly answered.

Bagudu commended the minister for being a good ambassador of the people of his community at all times.

The lecture, the 12th in the series, witnessed large attendance of traditional rulers, government functionaries, party leaders and followers across the state and beyond, NAN reports.

The highlight of the programme was the offering of special prayers led by the Chief Imam of Oro Central mosque, Alhaji Mikail Jamiu, for the community, the state and the country at large.

