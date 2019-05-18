The Rotary Club of Lagos Island has renovated toilet facilities at Dr Teslim Elias Primary School, Isale Eko, Lagos, in a bid to curb open defecation and toilet infections among the pupils.

Mr Vipul Agrawal, President of the club, said that over N2.5 million was spent on the project to ensure the pupils of had access to hygienic toilet facilities.

He said that the entire blocks of toilets for the boys, girls and teachers were abandoned for years and in dilapidated state before they were renovated by the club.

According to him, the club fixed water closets (WCs), wall and floor tiles, doors, windows, roofs, ceiling, electricity and provided borehole water, soak away pit, septic tanks, plumbing and some sanitary fittings.

He thanked Lagos Island Local Government for giving the club an opportunity to impact on the lives of the pupils while reiterating the club’s commitment to work tirelessly to provide for more schools.

“We are here to serve humanity; we are happy that the children can have hygienic toilet system again and we hope to do more for other schools,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Hiro Rupchandani, the Project Director, said that the project was completed within a month and promised that few more toilets within the school premises would be renovated soon.

He said that the club would continue to provide some sanitary materials for the school to ensure that the renovated toilets were well maintained.

“The Rotary Club is the largest Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Africa and we are committed to making the society a better place to live in.

“We will be providing more materials for the school to maintain the toilets,” he said.

Mr Abdulwadood Bashorun, Vice Chairman, Lagos Island Local Government, who inaugurated the renovated toilets, commended the club for the kind gesture extended to the school and the local government.

He urged NGOs to extend such heart of kindness toward schools that needed similar assistance.

“I want to appreciate the Rotary Club of Lagos Island for this beautiful project, it is quite a commendable one and we seize this opportunity to call on more philanthropists to assist more schools,” he said.

