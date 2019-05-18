Nigeria’s former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has denounced allegations that he withdrew billions of naira from the nation’s treasury while he was in office.

Jonathan spoke at a meeting organised by the Anglican Community in Abuja on Friday describing the allegation as false and misleading, Channels TV reports.

The former president expressed sadness at what he described as ‘low’, people who told lies against others.

“I remember a particular incidence where somebody was talking about billions that were removed from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and I asked them, how many trucks were used to carry all these billions?

“In Nigeria, we get carried away by figures and it’s sad that we go too low to tell lies against people.”

Jonathan urged for more prayers over the spate of insecurity in the country and asked that more should be done to nip the crisis in the bud.

“As a nation, we have been passing through a lot of challenges; the issues of kidnapping, armed robbery, and even to travel to very near cities like Kaduna is becoming a nightmare to Nigerians.

“But I believe with your constant prayers, asking God to take the lead, the country will get through all its challenges.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

