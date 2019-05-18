The Enugu State Executive Council has approved the sum of N282. 3 million for various construction projects in the state.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Greg Nnaji, made the announcement on Saturday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held late on Friday.

Nnaji said the latest approval was to ensure good roads, better urban and rural infrastructure as well as inter-local government link roads.

One of the projects to be upgraded, he said, was the Court of Appeal Annex that would accommodate litigation and administrative offices as well as a basement extension.

The commissioner said that the State Government would also be working on the Ibagwa-Aka-Alor Agu Road extension, erosion control work along Ngwo Adada General Hospital, Ichi Road and Ibagwa-Ichi-Unadu-Alor Agu Road.

“The council also approved the procurement and installation of external glass works for the main auditorium and the International Conference Centre Dome, which is an urban renewal and key project,” he said.

Nnaji added that approvals were also granted for some World Bank-assisted projects.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

