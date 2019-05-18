The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office has arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Michael Ehizele.

The suspect was arrested in collaboration with a sister security agency. Upon his arrest, three phones and an exotic car, Benz C300 AMG were recovered from him.

The suspect has made useful statement and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are complete.

The arrest of the alleged internet fraudster is in line with the directive of the acting Executive chairman, Ibrahim Magu to rid the society of internet fraud and cyber crime.

