Critic, Daddy Freeze has dropped one of his controversial bombshells again. This time around, he tackled Adeboye’s son, Leke for saying that Michael Arowosaiye, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) gospel singer who committed suicide has gone to hell.

Freeze said committing suicide was not a criteria for going to hell.

Leke Adeboye had said in reaction to the suicide of Arowosaiye: “So a young man committed suicide and what everyone is talking about is what church did he attend or not attend or why he sang or didn’t sing or his accommodation situation or not,

“Come one people, nothing is worth killing yourself over, after all his sacrifices here on earth and now not to make heaven. I pray for his family that just lost someone they have invested so much in.”

Reacting to this, Freeze said he had a mandate from God to eradicate erroneous doctrines in the body of Christ.

“Now, permit me to say dear brother, that your tone in this message rubs off as rather insensitive to the plight of the young man’s family in the aftermath of losing their loved one, especially since he attended RCCG.

“Also, the statement you made; “after all the sacrifices made on earth and now not to make heaven,” is rather judgmental in my opinion and not scripturally correct for suicide victims, being one of the many incorrect teachings of today’s church,” he said.

Quoting several scriptural passages that clearly showed he does not have a grasp of the subject, Freeze said death is like sleep that men would eventually wake up from, as long “as we believe in the power of the resurrection of Yahushua, the first fruit of those who slept.”

“The scriptures also tell us that God wants all men to be saved because he so loved the world he gave his son (John 3:16), and that he wants us to come to the true knowledge of his truth.

“Yahushua clearly said, in Matthew 25 from 31, that when the final judgement comes, he would separate those who will make heaven, from those going to hell, like a shepherd separates sheep from goats and suicide wasn’t one of the criteria he listed for the hell bound.

“In no instance is suicide the answer, but if the church has taken marital wellbeing of members upon itself, I feel mental health issues should also be a priority of the Church,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

