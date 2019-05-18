Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the Church would continue to play very critical role in the overall growth and development of the country.

Obasanjo made this known on Saturday at the 2019 Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta.

The former president noted that the Church in Nigeria has continued to provide the spiritual growth of the people as well as the overall physical wellbeing and welfare of Nigerians.

Obasanjo who spoke on the topic, “Mobilising Nigeria’s Human and Natural Resources for National Development and Stability ” said the Church had in the face of daunting challenges continued mould opinions.

He said the Church also makes critical interventions, and influence policies and general directions of the various tiers of governments in Nigeria.

“A clear testimony to this ennobling role of the church can be seen from the topic: Mobilising Nigeria’s Human and Natural Resources for National Development and Stability.

“The main mission of the Church is salvation of the soul but without ignoring the physical, mental and the general social well-being of humankind.

“This topic is, to me, very apt, particularly as our dear country Nigeria keeps seeking for ways and means of overcoming the developmental challenges that confront it.

“When closely examined, it can be seen that the topic is prescriptive, as against the general norm nowadays which tend to dwell only on the ills that afflict us and consequently end up with only criticisms

“But I must hasten to say that criticism particularly objective criticism is good for the growth and human development,” he said.

Obasanjo said development was all about the people, for the people and by the people.

He said:”this implies that no aspect of the development of any nation must be seen as an end in itself, but rather, as a means to acquiring human wellbeing and welfare.

“The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) espoused the concept of Human Development as the ultimate goal of National Development.

“Growth and development are positive attributes. Anything God creates needs to grow and develop,” he said.

The former president noted that the welfare and security of the people was, to a large extent, synonymous with national development and stability.

Obasanjo commended the Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Oleh Diocese, Rev. John Aruakpor for sustaining the time-honoured tradition and requirement for the annual synods.

He proceeded to inaugurate a multi-million Naira Dantinjo Gold Resort in Oleh where he urged the public sector to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

“The duty of the public sector is to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive,” Obasanjo said.

