Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has commiserated with the family of Mr Michael Ahile and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), over the death of Kogi NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Oludolapo Ahile.

Mrs. Ahile and her husband were involved in a road accident along Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia highway in Nassarawa State. The critically injured woman died on Friday.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, quoted Bello as describing the news of Ahile’s death as “a rude shock”.

Bello said that Ahile’s demise a great loss not only to her family and the state, but Nigeria as a whole, given her invaluable contributions to the nation.

“Mrs. Ahile was a quintessential and astute public servant, who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and her fatherland,” the governor was further quoted as saying.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

