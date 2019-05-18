Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has claimed victory in the 2019 election, with results showing the Liberal National coalition is on track to be returned to government.

“I have always believed in miracles,” he told jubilant supporters in Sydney. “And tonight we’ve been delivered another one.”

It was a stunning turnaround after every opinion poll over the campaign pointed to a Labor victory. Analysts are now saying Labor lost an “unlosable” election.

Labor leader Bill Shorten has called Prime Minister Scott Morrison to concede defeat.

It has been a devastating night for Shorten, who was widely predicted to be giving a victory speech.

“I know that you’re all hurting, and I am too. And without wanting to hold out any false hope, while there are still millions of votes to count … it is obvious that Labor will not be able to form the next government,” Shorten said, speaking to party supporters in Melbourne.

“I’m proud that we argued what was right, not what was easy … Politics should be the battle of ideas.”

Shorten announced he would not contest the next Labor leadership ballot after the election. Deputy Tanya Plibersek is among the top candidates to be his successor.

