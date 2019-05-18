Actor Uche Maduagwu has attacked Uche Ogbodo for posting nude pictures of herself on Instagram to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Ogbodo sparked controversy on Friday when she went completely nude on Instagram to mark her birthday.

Maduagwu wrote: “Uche Ogbodo Madam, keep your nudity to your bedroom, celebrate your birthday with thanksgiving, not nudity. Uche Ogbodo ssk any woman on the street of Naija, and they’ll unanimously affirm that when the “Olympus has fallen, there is no need bringing them out again”.

“There are so many ways to showing appreciation to God for adding another year to your age, giving out to the less privileged in the society is one and not going nude on social media. Isn’t that a sign of ungratefulness to God?

“This is getting too much in Nollywood, did our mothers ever go nude in public to celebrate their birthday? So where are all these “ungodly” trend coming from? Because its alien to us as a people in Nigeria.

“Uche Ogbodo have you forgotten so soon that so many teenge girls and youth alike, look up to you as their role model in Nigeria? Please Ma, what message are you then sending to them with this “unnecessary” nudity? At age 33, great legends like Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Rita Dominic, Funke Akindele, just to mention but a few have started shaping the lives of teenage girls in Naija positively with their exemplary lifestyle. Uche Ogbodo can anyone impact lives positively with nude pics?”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

