The Ogun State governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun has reiterated his determination to develop the Ogun West Senatorial District by addressing their infrastructural deficit and harness its potentials, in order to improve the socio-economic condition of the people in the area and the State at large.

He stated this while playing host to the members of Yewa Development Forum who were on a courtesy visit to the Governor-elect at his residence in Iperu Remo.

The newly elected governor expressed appreciation to the team for their well articulated presentation that showcased the background, challenges and needs of the Yewa-Awori axis of the State and assured them that his administration would distribute, evenly, government projects across all the senatorial districts without neglecting one for the other.

He said, “I want to sincerely appreciate your team for a well articulated presentation and I urge other communities to emulate your style. Some weeks ago, Remo Development Forum also made this kind of presentation and it shows our people are more advanced and ready to ensure they contribute to the success of my administration. Let me use this medium to reaffirm that my manifesto is not a coincidence but a well thought-out plans which would be implemented when I assume Office. And with the reports of my Economic Transition Committee, we are set to take Ogun State to the next level.

“We have compiled all the deplorable roads in all the 20 local governments of the State and the Public Works Department that will be reactivated will rehabilitate and reconstruct those roads as the case may be; from the first week of my administration.

“Also, Atan-Agbara road, Papalanto-Ilaro road, sagamu-Lagos, Ijebu Ode-Epe road and all other major roads you have outlined will be given utmost priority within our first year in office. In the area of Agriculture, Ogun State is being projected to export farm produce to neighboring States within our first year in office thereby, creating jobs for our teeming youths and enhancing the prosperity of our farmers. Sports, tourism and natural resources of the State will be harnessed through public-private sector partnership”, he stated.

The governor-elect also hinted that his administration would build one hospital of excellence in each Senatorial District, and ensure that a Primary Health Centre was located in all the 236 Wards of the State.

Earlier, the leader of the delegates, Prof. Anthony Asiwaju congratulated the governor-elect on behalf of the Yewa sons and daughters and assured him of their maximum support to his administration.

According to the Emeritus Professor of History, Yewa is the most marginalized axis of Ogun State and it experienced the worst form of neglect under the outgoing government of Amosun.

He said, ”we wanted a Yewa son to be governor but we jubilated when your Excellency was declared as the governor-elect because if it had gone other way round, the misfortune of Yewa-Awori land would have persisted.

“Yewa is blessed with arable land for farming, large deposit of natural resources and we urge your Excellency to explore these areas for the benefit of the axis and the State at large. We also urge you to urgently address the infrastructural decay in our area and make our border areas secured and beneficial to our people.”

The team also urged the business mogul to give Yewa a full fledged University by converting the newly established Ogun State Polytechnic in Ipokia to Ogun State University of Science and Technology because Ogun West is the only zone in Ogun State without a university.

Among other delegates that visited the governor-elect are Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, Otunba Akeem Adigun Socopao, Prof. Tope Popoola, Dr Kunle Salako, Engr Diran Ayanleye, Alh. Raheem Egungboun IBD and Chief Kunle Amosu.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

