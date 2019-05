President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia on a lesser hajj has visited the tomb of Prophet Muhammad in Madinah.

See the video and photographs of the visit.

President @MBuhari leaving Masjid Al-Nabawi (the Prophet Mosque) after Iftaar (breaking of #Ramadan fast), Magrib, Isha’i and Taraweeh prayers. Mr. President is in Madinah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah (Lesser Hajj). pic.twitter.com/qTV0YOHUem — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 16, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp