The massive security operations launched by the Federal government against bandits and kidnappers on the Abuja-Kaduna highway are beginning to yield result.

Through the joint efforts of the Nigeria Police IRT, Special Task Force and Operatives of Operation Puff Adder, 93 kidnappers and bandits were arrested on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Watch the video of the arrested kidnappers, bandits and the weapons seized from them below:

The joint effort of @PoliceNG IRT, Special Task Force and Operatives of Operation Puff Adder yielded results on the Kaduna – Abuja Highway. 93 suspects arrested. pic.twitter.com/L3hLJifbV8 — Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) May 17, 2019

