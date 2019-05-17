Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the suspended national chairman of the African Action Congress, AAC, and the presidential candidate of the party in the last presidential election, Mr Omoyele Sowore to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

The court also ordered the deputy national chairman of the party, Mr Malcolm Fabiyi, to stop parading himself as deputy national chairman.

The court restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from further recognizing the suspended chairman, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The newly sworn in acting chairman of the party Mr Leonard Nzenwa, dragged the suspended chairman and his deputy to court.

In the order granted by the court, the court restrained Mr Sowore and Fabiyi from further exercising any power or function relating to the offices pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

In the affidavit in support of the motion on notice, the party alleged that Mr Sowore failed to fulfill the mandatory statutory requirement of holding the national executive committee meeting of the party quarterly.

He is also accused of receiving money from foreign donor and used it for his personal use in contravention of the provisions of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The party said despite appeals made to him to call for a NEC meeting of the party to respond to allegations against him, he failed to do so.

The party further said that it reached a resolution on march 27th, 2019 suspending them from the party for six months.

Mr Sowore was suspended as the chairman of the party and in his place the party appointed Mr Leonard Nzenwa, as the acting national chairman.

