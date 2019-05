Check out Nollywood stars Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Stella Damasus 15 years ago on the set of ”MARKET SELLERS” movie.

The photo was shared by Stella as a reminder of how far they’ve come in the film industry. Read her post:

So many many many years ago. Definitely over 15 years ago on the set of the movie MARKET SELLERS with the amazingly talented and beautiful @realomosexy #actor #nigeria #movie #stelladamasus #throwbackthursday #tbt

