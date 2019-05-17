Rivers Police Command says it has killed six alleged kidnap suspects in shootouts with the police.

Mr Usman Belele, the State Police Commissioner, said this in Port Harcourt on Friday at a news conference.

The CP said his men had stormed their hideout at Eneka in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said on sighting the police, the suspects allegedly opened fire and wounded two police officers.

Belele said when his officers returned fire, five gang members were “fatally wounded.”

According to him, they were taken to University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UTPH) but were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The CP also disclosed that one Ntuariuwa a.k.a “change the world”, a notorious kidnapper on police wanted list, was also “fatally” wounded and killed in a shootout with the police, bringing the number of killed alleged kidnappers to six.

In another development, the command also arrested 20 suspected criminals in connection with various offences.

According the commissioner, 12 of the suspects were arrested in connection with alleged cult activities, four for alleged kidnapping and another four for alleged robbery.

He said the command foiled two robbery attempts, recovered three AK47 assault rifles and five locally made pistols.

Others included three pump action guns, eight machetes, five magazines, 60 ammunition and 40 cartridges.

The CP said the feat was recorded in May, adding that the command would make Rivers uncomfortable for criminals.

