Author of ”The Smart Money Woman”, entrepreneur and blogger Arese Ugwu is bringing her book to life through a movie series ”The Smart Money Woman”.

Film star Osas Ajibade is playing lead role as ”Zuri” in the movie which also stars cast Lala Akindoju, Inidima Okojie and a host of others.

Arese released her book in 2016 and it has become a bestseller. The 33 year old mom of one who is grateful to God for this journey she’s embarking on penned a long note on her page:

Meet Zuri Guobadia! The main character in my book The Smart Money Woman. She works in Real Estate, earns a decent salary but finds herself living from paycheck to Paycheck..and eventually broke and in debt..The Book tells the story of her personal finance struggles, ger relationship with money, as it relates to her friendships, family, love and work and how she eventually gets herself out of debt, starts budgeting, investing and negotiating her way into earning an extra income.

When I was writing this book and I thought hmm who would play this character in a movie..I honestly thought @officialosas she’s beautiful, she’s tall, she’s Bini 😁

When Osas read the book in 2017..she messaged me and said if you ever turn this book into a movie I’m in it! Even though at the time I wasn’t sure I wanted to go down that route because what do I know about making movies🤷‍♀️ I was like look at God.

Two years later.. The stars have aligned ..She’s our Leading lady in #thesmartmoneywoman #tvseries and working with her has been a dream! She’s really brought this character to life! She’s killing her scenes but what gets me the most is how hard working and committed she is to the work.. early call times.. sometimes we shoot till 1am in the morning..no matter what goes wrong on set or how many times we have to change the schedule last minute because..obstacles..she’s always ready to shoot and give each scene a 150%. Couldn’t have chosen a better person to play Zuri.

I’m so grateful to be working with people who are so invested in bring my vision to life and are understanding of my process. Zuri looks so fire in this @adeysoile dress!!!! .

A release date for the movie is yet to be announced, keep your fingers crossed for when we get it.

