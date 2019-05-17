As part of its efforts to find solution to the Apapa gridlock problems, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with APM Capital to extend the use of barges to evacuate containers from the ports beyond Ikorodu to Epe.

The Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, unveiled the plan when she hosted a team from AP Moller Capital in her office.

She said the problem of Apapa access road seems intractable because of decade long decadence which was caused by multiplicity of problems.

Usman recalled the fact that NPA had made several efforts including contributing ₦1.8 billion to rehabilitate the road at a time as well also coming up with Call Up System, which would soon be upgraded to be electronically.

She explained that NPA would continue to consult with stakeholders across all levels, since the provision of infrastructure is crucial for sustainable ports operations.

Usman further assured stakeholders that NPA would build on the synergy that exist with stakeholders and also commended Ministers of Transportation, the Board of Directors of NPA, and the management of APM Capital.

In his response, the Senior Investment Advisor of APM Capital, Fleming Dalgaard assured Nigerians on the construction of a Jetty and Truck Park to facilitate the movement of Cargo with barges from the port.

He added that they would provide technical capital, competence, experience, financial capacity and other required resources.

Dalgaard commended the openness of the management of NPA, adding that such transparency and efficiency were part of the quality that excite them to come forward for the signing of the MOU.

Amongst issues agreed in the MOU are that NPA would continue to pursue a programme of infrastructural investments.

The NPA and APMC entered discussions and agreed to find a lasting solution to the traffic situation in and around the ports, there is a need to provide the level of required infrastructure.

APMC indicated interest to provide technical capacity, competence, experience, financial capacity and other required resources to execute or cause the project required resources to execute the project.

The project that are currently being contemplated include the construction of a jetty and truck park to facilitate the movement of cargo by barge from the ports

APMC understands that some associates investments like construction of truck holding bays.

APMC intends to commit financial and human resources to further explore these solutions even though the exact nature of infrastructure to be provided may differ from the option currently being envisage in the course of further studies and time spent on the project.

Present on the side of the Management of NPA include GM Board Secretary/Legal services Eniola Williams and General Manager Public Private Partnership Mr Usoro Usoro and on the APM Capital side are APMC Advisor, Amina Oyagbola and Senior Associate Rotimi Tewe.

The statement on the MoU was released by Mr. A. A. Jatto, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications Division of NPA.

