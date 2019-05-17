Entrepreneur and reality Tv star Kim Kardashian shared a throwback picture of her and Kanye West on their wedding day ahead of their anniversary which comes up on May 24th 2019.

She wrote: 5 years and 4 kids ✨ life couldn’t be better! *anniversary coming so soon*

The couple became engaged on October 21, Kardashian’s 33rd birthday, and married on May 24, 2014, at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Her wedding dress was designed by Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy with some guests’ dresses designed by designer Michael Costello.

The mom of 4 will also be launching her new KKWBeauty Mrs West Collection on same day. She took to her social media page to share this with fans:

My new @kkwbeauty Mrs. West Collection is made up of versatile & pigmented shades that you can create the most beautiful glam looks for all occasions. Launching on KKWBEAUTY.COM on my 5 year wedding anniversary on Friday, 05.24 at 12PM PST

