A Muslim group, Da’wah and Guidance Bureau of Nigeria (DGBN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the achievements in the fight against insurgency and other related violent crimes in the country.

The group gave the commendation in a statement signed by its Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Okoche on Friday in Abakaliki.

He noted that the launch of various anti-crime operations by the military and police showed the commitment of the Buhari-led Federal Government to address security challenges across the country.

Okoche said the operations ‘Python Dance’ by the military and ‘PUFF ADDER’ by police to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities were yielding positive results.

“The leadership of Da’wah and Guidance Bureau of Nigeria (DGBN) under the Chairmanship of Dr Haroun Ajah, wishes to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at putting to an end insurgency and criminal activities in Nigeria.

“The fight against insurgency and other related crimes that made up the hub of insecurity in our society is not an easy task which we are all aware that Mr President is making frantic efforts to bring to an end.

“This, he is doing in fulfillment of his campaign promises to Nigerians to tackle insecurity as part of his cardinal objectives and goals in government.

“We, however, wish to urge them to intensify the security surveillance and aggressive operations to completely address the insecurity situations in Nigeria and to also look into the matter of the almajiris.

“It was through the determined effort of Mr President that some parts of Nigerian territory annexed by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East zone of the country were liberated.

“Today, due to the sustained campaign against insurgency, the Boko Haram militia operating in the North-East have been dislodged and the group technically defeated.

“The rising incidents of armed banditry, kidnapping, oil pipe line vandalism and other criminal activities are being confronted by the police through the recently launched operation PUFF ADDER,” he said.

Okoche also applauded the current deployment of the police and other security agencies to security flashpoints, stressing that the initiative would curb criminal activities.

”In the face of these security challenges, and relentless efforts to contain the insurgents and other criminals, our military is doing good job too and needs to be commended and encouraged.

“To this end, we call on all Nigerians as a matter of national service and good citizenship to rise and support these efforts of the President to achieve the vision of a new Nigeria where the full potentials of every Nigerian will be achieved,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

