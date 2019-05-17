Uche Ogbodo

33 year old film producer, actress and mom of one Uche Ogbodo shares nude pictures of herself to mark another birthday today.

Uche says, she did not choose to become a single mother, but she found herself in the situation which she cannot change.

These photos have put social media into a frenzy already.

Uche Ogbodo

She wrote:
I didn’t choose this Life ,this Life Chose me.
I didnt Choose to Be Born without a Silver Spoon, the option wasnt given to me.

I never chose to be born in Poverty, To grow Up in the Ghetto,To Drop Out of School , I just Found mySelf there.

I Didnt Choose to be A STAR, although I Knew i was Special, My Parents knew it too, Until Nollywood Chose me. .

I always Dreamt and prayed for Love, for a Real Man a husband, for A happy Family , But Single MOTHERHOOD Chose me.

They All Chose ME without My Permission!.

The Only Choice I have Is In Choosing Who I want ME to BE, A GODDESS. 🍂

So Before you criticise me, PRAY for me, I need My Strength, Your Strength, and Devine Strength. .

Becos this woman Right here has seen the good, the bad and the Ugly….But I Survived.
A Goddess is not Afraid to Fail. For no matter how many times life knocks me down, I will get right Up.
For I have what it takes, FIERCE, SIMPLE, CRAZY, SMART, STRONG, hehehe to Rewrite My STORY. .
Happy birthday to me 💖.

#birthdaygirl #birthday #goddess #ucheogbodo #birthdaybehavior #blessed #anotheryearofgrace #gratitude #love #beautiful #sexy #fire #taurus #celebrity

Uche Ogbodo