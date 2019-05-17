33 year old film producer, actress and mom of one Uche Ogbodo shares nude pictures of herself to mark another birthday today.

Uche says, she did not choose to become a single mother, but she found herself in the situation which she cannot change.

These photos have put social media into a frenzy already.

She wrote:

I didn’t choose this Life ,this Life Chose me.

I didnt Choose to Be Born without a Silver Spoon, the option wasnt given to me.

I never chose to be born in Poverty, To grow Up in the Ghetto,To Drop Out of School , I just Found mySelf there.

I Didnt Choose to be A STAR, although I Knew i was Special, My Parents knew it too, Until Nollywood Chose me. .

I always Dreamt and prayed for Love, for a Real Man a husband, for A happy Family , But Single MOTHERHOOD Chose me.

They All Chose ME without My Permission!.

The Only Choice I have Is In Choosing Who I want ME to BE, A GODDESS. 🍂

So Before you criticise me, PRAY for me, I need My Strength, Your Strength, and Devine Strength. .

Becos this woman Right here has seen the good, the bad and the Ugly….But I Survived.

A Goddess is not Afraid to Fail. For no matter how many times life knocks me down, I will get right Up.

For I have what it takes, FIERCE, SIMPLE, CRAZY, SMART, STRONG, hehehe to Rewrite My STORY. .

Happy birthday to me 💖.

