Egberi papa 1 of Bayelsa, Papichulo aka Timaya dropped his EP “Chulo Vibes” earlier in the year and he has since enjoyed some massive airplay especially the lead single “Balance”.

The hit maker has finally released the visuals for “I Can’t Kill Myself” taken off his “Chulo Vibes” extended play. Watch the video.

