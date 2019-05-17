Mr Romanus Ezeh, Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Enugu chapter, has called on herdsmen to feed their cows with grass and not on farmers crops.

Ezeh, who made this call in Enugu on Friday, said it was not a thing of joy for farmer to see herdmen destroy their crops.

“We understand that they are trying to take care of their means of livelihood, but it should not be at the detriment of farmers labour.

“Last year, they are one of the major challenges we had and you cannot stop them as they do invade the farmlands at night or early morning.

“At this hours, all the farmers have gone home and in the morning, the farmers have not come to the farm.

“Enugu State government is doing well in curtailing destruction of farmlands by this herders, but we want them to do more,” he said.

Ezeh noted that the herdsmen menace scared many farmers away and has made some to abandon their farms.

The AFAN chairman noted that farming is a lucrative occupation that can create lots of employment when well structured and sponsored.

“In developed worlds, government do buy off the produce from the farmers after each farming season.

“By doing this, the government can easily safeguard the products for consumption and not leaving it to the famers to do,” he said.

Ezeh said that when government buy the produce, the farmers would have money for next season farming and save them the cost of storage.

He disclosed that army worms harmed crops last farming season, adding that the farmers association would seek solution to it this season.

“It can be controlled with the modern chemicals in the market and in the agro dealers office,” he said.

The chairman said that the association has liaison officers who direct farmers on how to apply pesticide in their farms.

“These are Agricultural Extension Officers who help farmers and in line with the state ministry of agriculture to educate the farmers as well,” Eze said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

