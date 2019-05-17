The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office, which oversees the activities of the EFCC in the South-East has from January 2019 till date, secured 28 convictions, recovered N102,322,630 and $6,450 and also confiscated 30 exotic cars.

The statistics were reeled out by the Zonal Head, Usman Iman, during a media briefing on Friday, May 17, 2019, which held at the EFCC Office, located at the Independence Layout, Enugu.

He said: “It is noteworthy that within the first quarter, and indeed, since January, the zone has secured a total of 28 convictions, a 100 per cent increase from the total of 14 convictions recorded during the period last year.”

Iman further disclosed that the zone received 557 petitions, but that 127 were approved and currently under various stages of investigation by the Commission, while 230 were rejected on the grounds of being civil in nature.

He also stated that the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, were able to register 204 business entities in the zone during the same period.

Speaking on the cases of public interest, Imam who revealed that the zone was investigating a case against Imo State government on allegation of money laundering during the last gubernatorial elections, noted that the Commission was able to intercept hundreds of millions of naira of public funds meant to be used for vote-buying in the zone.

He used the medium to warn Nigerians against fraudsters who in the guise of operating various cooperatives scheme, only use same to defraud unsuspecting investors.

