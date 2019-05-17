The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested a 31-year-old herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka for allegedly impersonating the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) Mr Maikanti Baru.

He also impersonated the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina among other prominent citizens.

EFCC acting spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Orilade said the suspect with others at large, allegedly used the names of the senior government officials to defraud a South Korean national, Keun Sig Kim.

“This is under the pretence of getting him an NNPC licence that would enable him purchase a company.

“The petitioner paid over N30 million into the suspect’s account as fee to get the licence,” he alleged.

According to him “I transferred 4.2 million dollars to a United Bank of Africa, account number 2107575870 in the name of one Jamiu Isiaka, an associate of Mr Shola Adeshina.

“It is noteworthy that this account particulars have been provided severally for me to make transfer to.”

Orilade allied that during interrogation, he confessed that he used the money to perform sacrifice on behalf of the petitioner.

The spokesperson alleged that the suspect claimed that he bought a vulture, elephant’s skin, elephant’s intestine, skull of a lion, liver of gorilla, among others.

“The suspect will soon be arraigned in court while efforts are ongoing to nab the accomplices at larger,” the statement said.

